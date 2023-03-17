Police investigate weapons incident in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police said there is no concern for public safety, after they investigated reports of a weapons incident in the Bricker Avenue area of Waterloo Friday night.

In a tweet posted just before 10 p.m., police asked the public to avoid the area.

Shortly before that, a tweet posted by Wilfrid Laurier University’s official account was advising caution because of reports of a weapons sighting.

Individual with a handgun sited in Waterloo university district. Exercise utmost caution. Please report any suspicious activity to Special Constables Services and the Waterloo police.



SCS 519-885-3333 | WRPS 519-570-9777 — Wilfrid Laurier University (@Laurier) March 18, 2023

Students from Laurier were also sent a safety alert from the school around 9:19 p.m., warning them to stay inside while the incident was unfolding.

"We received one after just saying that it was under control and being dealt with so obviously it was kind of worrying for some people knowing that this is walking around and stuff," said Alex Thompson, a student at Laurier.

Late Friday night, police confirmed to CTV News that their presence was linked to the Laurier tweet, but advised that there were no concerns for public safety.

"It's not something you want to be brought to Waterloo," said Thompson. "Obviously you're here to get an education. Stuff like St. Paddy's Day, you're here to have fun and there's a lot of new people here. So you really hope that they would treat it with respect but hearing someone around with a handgun is definitely worrying for a lot of people and our own safety."

On Saturday morning, regional police issued a media release with additional details about the incident.

Police said at around 8:40 p.m., they were approached by several individuals reporting a male waving a firearm in the area of University Avenue West and Hazel Street.

Witnesses said they saw a male walking in the area when he pulled out a firearm before tucking it into his waistband and continuing to walk.

Police said the male is described as brown, approximately 5'10" to 6', with a slim build. According to police, the male was seen wearing a shiny black puffer jacket.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.