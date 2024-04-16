KITCHENER
    Police investigate report of gunshots outside Brantford residence

    Brantford police are investigating a report of gunshots fired Tuesday afternoon outside a Butcher Crescent residence.

    At around 4:20 p.m., police received a report of possible gunfire outside the residence.

    No injuries were reported and police say there is no threat to public safety.

    Police arrived on scene to investigate and obtained a photograph of a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

    The vehicle is described as a grey, four-door SUV.

    Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

