Police investigate report of gunshots outside Brantford residence

Brantford police are investigating a report of gunshots fired Tuesday afternoon outside a Butcher Crescent residence.

At around 4:20 p.m., police received a report of possible gunfire outside the residence.

No injuries were reported and police say there is no threat to public safety.

Police arrived on scene to investigate and obtained a photograph of a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

The vehicle is described as a grey, four-door SUV.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.