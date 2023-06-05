Police investigate alleged carjacking while driver was putting air in their tire

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating a report of a carjacking in Woolwich Township that they received on Sunday around 10:15 p.m.

Police said the report stated that a vehicle was stolen from the roadside of Arthur Street North.

According to a news release from WRPS, the driver pulled over to the shoulder of the road and got out of the vehicle to put air into a tire. The driver was approached by two unknown men who exited a dark-coloured SUV. One of the men pushed the driver aside before both men got into the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was last seen travelling north on Arthur Street North towards North Woolwich.

There were no physical injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to come forward.