Police dog helps make arrests following break and enter in Cambridge: WRPS

A police dog assisted in two arrests made in connection to a break and enter in Cambridge on Sunday.

Waterloo regional police said around 10:05 p.m., they received a report of a break and enter in progress at a business in the area of Thompson Drive and Fleming Drive.

Police said officers responded to the scene and deployed their canine unit to locate a man and woman a short distance from the business. A police spokesperson told CTV News a single canine assisted in the arrest.

The two individuals were arrested and the stolen property was returned to the business.

A 34-year-old man and 35-year-old woman from Cambridge face the following charges:

Break and enter

Theft under $5,000

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of stolen goods under $5,000

The man was also charged with failure to comply with a release order and the woman was charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Both were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.