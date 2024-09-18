KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police conclude investigation near Kitchener intersection

    A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    The heavy police presence in south Kitchener has cleared.

    Acccording to Waterloo Regional Police, there was an investigation in the area of Trussler Road and Huron Road Wednesday morning resulting in a heavy police presence near the intersection.

    Police communicated to the public that there would be significant traffic delays.

    Police say officers have now cleared the area.

