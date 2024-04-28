Police charge two teens following Kitchener convenience store robbery

Waterloo Regional Police have charged two teens in connection to a Kitchener robbery.

On April 10 at around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road West.

Police learned that two males entered the store brandishing knives and demanded cash and merchandise from an employee. The suspects then fled the area on foot.

The employee did not sustain any injuries.

On April 16, officers located a 17-year-old male they say was involved in the incident at their residence, where they were arrested and charged.

On April 26, officers then arrested and charged a second 17-year-old male. A search warrant was completed in both cases and evidence was found linking the teens to three separate robbery incidents.

Both teens have been charged with three counts of robbery with a weapon, three counts of disguise with intent, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession under $5,000.