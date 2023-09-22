Police charge man after alleged hate-motivated assault in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say they’ve made in an arrest in a hate-motivated assault in Kitchener after they say a man threw a cup of hot coffee on a woman’s face.

Police responded to a report of an assault at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Victoria Street North and Weber Street West.

According to a news release from police, the victim was confronted by a man who used racial slurs before he threw the coffee at her.

The 66-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police charged a 61-year-old man with assault with a weapon.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing.