Police charge man after alleged hate-motivated assault in Kitchener

    Waterloo regional police say they’ve made in an arrest in a hate-motivated assault in Kitchener after they say a man threw a cup of hot coffee on a woman’s face.

    Police responded to a report of an assault at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Victoria Street North and Weber Street West.

    According to a news release from police, the victim was confronted by a man who used racial slurs before he threw the coffee at her.

    The 66-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police charged a 61-year-old man with assault with a weapon.

    The accused is being held for a bail hearing.

