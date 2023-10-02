Police canvass Kitchener neighbourhood for homicide investigation
People living in a Kitchener neighbourhood may get a visit from police Tuesday.
Waterloo regional police say they will be looking for information in the Williamsburg Road and Dinision Crescent area in connection to a fatal shooting last week.
On Wednesday around 2 a.m., officers were called to the parking lot of a McDonald's on Ottawa Street near River Road.
When they arrived, they found an injured man in his 20s. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The location where the shooting happened is around 8 km away from the neighbourhood police are canvassing Tuesday.
In an email to CTV News, police said in part:
"Investigators believe a portion of the incident under investigation may have taken place in this area. There will be an increased police presence in the area for the duration of the canvass. Any community members with information are encouraged to speak with investigators, or to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777."
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Liberal MP Greg Fergus elected new House of Commons Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday.
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
Traffic comes to a stalk on Hwy. 400 as crews clean up celery following rollover
If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Canada offers to help UN military intervention in Haiti led by Kenya
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is determining how it can best help with an international military intervention in Haiti, leaving it unclear whether this will involve a military role for Canada.
As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
A New York judge indicated Tuesday that he's not embracing former- U.S. president Donald Trump's view that most claims in his civil business fraud trial are too old for court, as the defence had hoped the judge would after the trial's first day.
2 U.S. Army soldiers killed, 12 injured in crash of military transport vehicle in Alaska
Two U.S. Army soldiers were killed and 12 others injured after a military transport vehicle flipped on a dirt road leading to a training area in Alaska, officials said.
London
-
Double fatal crash near Sarnia
Two people have died and one person is injured following a multi-vehicle rash on Highway 402 near Sarnia.
-
Do you recognize this person?
Police in Sarnia are investigating a robbery that happened at the Circle K at 400 Exmouth St. near Capel Street.
-
Serious injuries reported after stabbing in Sarnia
According to police, the incident happened in the 100 block of Euphemia Street on Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial: Week five underway in Superior Court
After an extended long weekend, the terrorism trial of Nathaniel Veltman has resumed in Superior Court in Windsor.
-
United Way of Chatham-Kent launches civil action against former employee
United Way of Chatham-Kent is launching a civil action against a former employee regarding an alleged misappropriation of funds, according to a news release.
-
OPP reminding drivers of fines for failing to stop for school buses
Essex County OPP are reminding drivers that failing to stop for school buses puts children’s lives in danger and can result in a fine.
Barrie
-
Barrie man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking women with 'Nite Candy' escort business
The Barrie man found guilty earlier this year of trafficking women as part of his escort business, Nite Candy, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
-
Highway 400 closed for celery cleanup after truck rollover
A massive cleanup is underway on Highway 400 after a truck hauling celery overturned in Aurora, spilling the stalks across the roadway.
-
Driver airlifted to trauma centre after rolling vehicle in Kawartha Lakes
One person was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision in Kawartha Lakes.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury resident killed in fatal Highway 144 crash
A 45-year-old Greater Sudbury resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in the Dowling area on Saturday, police said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 17 reopens following crash in Markstay
Highway 17 has reopened between Markstay and Hagar east of Sudbury following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.
-
Sudbury man wanted in violent downtown attack
Sudbury police are looking for 20-year-old Brandon Leclair-Davey, who is wanted in a vicious beating and robbery downtown Sunday night.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Liberal MP Greg Fergus elected new House of Commons Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER October heatwave could break records
The first week of October could break not one but two heat records in Ottawa.
-
One person suffers life-threatening injury after hitting horse on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver suffered a life-threatening injury in an overnight crash on Highway 417 that involved horses that had wandered onto the highway.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto breaks temperature record amid fall heat wave
Toronto saw record-breaking heat today as the city continues to experience unseasonably warm temperatures for the start of fall.
-
25 stolen vehicles recovered, 2 Quebec men arrested after police bust Toronto area auto-theft operation
Two men from Quebec have been arrested and charged after police recovered 25 vehicles stolen from the Toronto area.
-
Traffic comes to a stalk on Hwy. 400 as crews clean up celery following rollover
If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.
Montreal
-
Montreal to construct more parks, 'sponge' roads to withstand rain
Over the next two years, the City of Montreal says it plans to construct almost 30 parks and 400 "sponge" pavements to make them more resistant to heavy rainfall.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Record-breaking hot temperatures expected in Montreal
After a two-week stretch of sunny, dry weather, with above-average temperatures, Montreal is expecting to see record-breaking heat over the next three days.
-
PQ thanks voters after taking Jean-Talon from CAQ in byelection
It was a short night for newly elected Parti Québécois member Pascal Paradis, who was up and about early thanking constituents in the provincial riding of Jean-Talon for electing him as their new representative.
Atlantic
-
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
-
Nova Scotia makes high-dose flu vaccine free for seniors
The province of Nova Scotia has announced it is making the high-dose flu vaccine free for residents 65 years of age and older.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Liberal MP Greg Fergus elected new House of Commons Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements.
-
'We are dead inside': Winnipeg mother of 3 lost to alleged drunk driver
A Winnipeg family is in mourning after a mother of three was killed by an alleged drunk driver last week.
-
What you need to know to vote in the Manitoba provincial election
Manitobans are heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide on the province’s next MLAs and premier.
Calgary
-
Do you feel happy living in Calgary? Quality of life report suggests many do
A new report suggests that despite high inflation, volatile energy prices and a competitive housing market, Calgarians are happier than they've been in recent years.
-
Calgary home sales jump 29 per cent in September, hitting record high
The Calgary Real Estate Board says there were 2,441 home sales in September, setting a record high last month.
-
Witnesses sought after 68-year-old woman struck by vehicle and killed in Olds, Alta.
A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in the town of Olds this past Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Southeast Edmonton area closed after fatal crash involving pedestrian
A fatal crash in southeast Edmonton Tuesday morning involved a pedestrian, police have confirmed.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Liberal MP Greg Fergus elected new House of Commons Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday.
-
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Vancouver
-
Regimental funeral for slain B.C. RCMP officer to take place Wednesday
Mourners will gather in Langley, B.C., Wednesday for a regimental funeral procession, memorial service and final salute to honour an RCMP officer who was killed in the line of duty last month.
-
Paralyzed varsity quarterback makes emotional return to Vancouver field
Two months after varsity quarterback Gavin Kamoschinski broke his neck, the 17-year-old returned to the football field Saturday to inspire his teammates.
-
Hundreds of eagles set to converge on B.C. landfill during fall
Fall and winter are some of the busiest months for a raptor rescue operation in Delta, B.C., as it prepares for the annual migration of eagles scavenging at the Metro Vancouver landfill.