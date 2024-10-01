Police arrest woman found inside Guelph apartment
A Guelph woman has been charged after police said they arrested her inside another person’s apartment.
Guelph Police officers were called to the building near Brant Avenue and Victoria Road North after a witness said they saw someone go into the apartment of a friend who was in the process of moving.
When officers arrived, they found the woman inside the apartment and when they spoke with her, she gave them a fake name.
The 44-year-old woman has been charged with break and enter, possessing stolen property and obstructing police.
