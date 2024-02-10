Police arrest wanted Cambridge woman on drug-related charges, drugs seized in Kitchener

KITCHENER
    Regional police seized drugs and arrested a wanted female in Kitchener Friday.

    On Feb. 9 at around 10:50 p.m., officers from Waterloo regional police’s Direct Action Response Team (DART) saw a woman enter a vehicle in the area of Block Line Road and Fallowfield Drive. The officers conducted a traffic stop and placed the woman under arrest.

    Officers seized suspected hydromorphone, morphine, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

    A 31-year-old woman from Cambridge was charged with several offences including:

    • Fail to comply with a release order (five counts)
    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (four counts)
    • Possession of counterfeit money
    • Possession of a Schedule I substance (fentanyl)

    Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old Cambridge male, for breaching a conditional sentence order.

