Police arrest wanted Cambridge woman on drug-related charges, drugs seized in Kitchener
Regional police seized drugs and arrested a wanted female in Kitchener Friday.
On Feb. 9 at around 10:50 p.m., officers from Waterloo regional police’s Direct Action Response Team (DART) saw a woman enter a vehicle in the area of Block Line Road and Fallowfield Drive. The officers conducted a traffic stop and placed the woman under arrest.
Officers seized suspected hydromorphone, morphine, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
A 31-year-old woman from Cambridge was charged with several offences including:
- Fail to comply with a release order (five counts)
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (four counts)
- Possession of counterfeit money
- Possession of a Schedule I substance (fentanyl)
Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old Cambridge male, for breaching a conditional sentence order.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
