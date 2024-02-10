Police arrest wanted Cambridge woman on drug-related charges, drugs seized in Kitchener

Regional police seized drugs and arrested a wanted female in Kitchener Friday.

On Feb. 9 at around 10:50 p.m., officers from Waterloo regional police’s Direct Action Response Team (DART) saw a woman enter a vehicle in the area of Block Line Road and Fallowfield Drive. The officers conducted a traffic stop and placed the woman under arrest.

Officers seized suspected hydromorphone, morphine, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A 31-year-old woman from Cambridge was charged with several offences including:

Fail to comply with a release order (five counts)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (four counts)

Possession of counterfeit money

Possession of a Schedule I substance (fentanyl)

Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old Cambridge male, for breaching a conditional sentence order.