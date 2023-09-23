Police arrest man for hate-motivated assault in Kitchener

Kitchener

    Waterloo regional police arrested a man on Saturday for what they're calling a hate-motivated assault.

    They say it happened around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Frederick Street in Kitchener.

    According to police, the victim was assaulted by a 39-year-old Kitchener man, who was allegedly making racial slurs.

    He then proceeded to assault a second victim, police say.

    When police arrived, they say two officers were assaulted by the man while arresting him.

    The victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

    The man, who has not been identified, has been charged with the following:

    • Obstruct Peace Officer
    • Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest
    • Mischief Under $5,000
    • Cause a Disturbance
    • Assault (two counts)

    He was held for a bail hearing.

