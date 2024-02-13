Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student

KITCHENER
    Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

    At a news conference on Tuesday, police also identified the victim for the first time.

    Deron Camillus was second-year business student at Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo Regional Police Service Deputy Chief Jen Davis said. Camillus, who was from Scarborough, had dreams of opening his own business one day.

    On Sept. 22 he was enjoying a night out with friends.

    “Ultimately the night would end in tragedy,” Davis said.

    Around 2:30 a.m., a group of people was gathered on the sidewalk on King Street North near Bridgeport Road when a fight broke out.

    “During the altercation, Mr. Camillus was attempting to defend his friend when he was fatally stabbed,” Davis said.

    In the months since, investigators have worked to bring some type of closure to Camillus’ family and friends, Davis said.

    Evidence markers on seen on the sidewalk in Uptown Waterloo following a fatal stabbing on Sept. 22, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

    On Monday, Imre Czinczki, 29, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

    Davis said Czinczki and Camillus did not know each other.

    Czinczki remains in custody, he’ll appear in Kitchener court on Feb. 23.

    Waterloo regional police said the submission of surveillance, dashcam and cell phone footage was crucial in solving the case.

