Police arrest 13-year-old after six home break and enters in Cambridge

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after six residential break and enters were reported to Waterloo Regional Police.

Investigators said the break-ins happened in a subdivision in West Galt between August 13 and September 2.

Police said various items were taken, including three vehicles.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant and arrested a 13-year-old boy from Cambridge. He has been charged with six counts of break and enter and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.