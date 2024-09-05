KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police arrest 13-year-old after six home break and enters in Cambridge

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after six residential break and enters were reported to Waterloo Regional Police.

    Investigators said the break-ins happened in a subdivision in West Galt between August 13 and September 2.

    Police said various items were taken, including three vehicles.

    On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant and arrested a 13-year-old boy from Cambridge. He has been charged with six counts of break and enter and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

