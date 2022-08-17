Plattsville, Ont. man $100K richer after big lottery win
Laurie Scott has won himself $100,000.
The Plattsville, Ont. man earned the top prize on the Instant Blackjack Casino game with OLG.
Scott is a business owner, father, and grandfather who has big plans for his winning.
"I'm going to pay some bills, complete some home renovations, and purchase a car," said Scott in a Tuesday news release.
