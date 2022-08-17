Plattsville, Ont. man $100K richer after big lottery win

Laurie Scott of Plattsville with his $100,000 prize. (Courtesy: OLG) Laurie Scott of Plattsville with his $100,000 prize. (Courtesy: OLG)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver