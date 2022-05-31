Plans for new south Kitchener rec complex ratified

The City of Kitchener has ratified plans for a new recreation complex in the south end.

The plan that got the stamp of approval at the Monday night meeting has a $93 million price tag and features a new indoor rec complex with an aquatic centre and turf facilities.

The city says it will be built to net zero efficiency standards.

Almost $18 million in grants have already been secured by the city for the RBJ Schlegel Park project.

Plans for covering the remaining cost includes ballooning development fees on new residential, commercial, and industrial projects.