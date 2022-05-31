Plans for new south Kitchener rec complex ratified
The City of Kitchener has ratified plans for a new recreation complex in the south end.
The plan that got the stamp of approval at the Monday night meeting has a $93 million price tag and features a new indoor rec complex with an aquatic centre and turf facilities.
The city says it will be built to net zero efficiency standards.
Almost $18 million in grants have already been secured by the city for the RBJ Schlegel Park project.
Plans for covering the remaining cost includes ballooning development fees on new residential, commercial, and industrial projects.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In major blow, EU bans imports of most Russian oil
In the most significant effort yet to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine, the European Union agreed to ban the overwhelming majority of Russian oil imports after tense negotiations that exposed the cracks in European unity.
Hot summer temperatures, big storms to sweep much of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
Queen's jubilee draws protests and apathy in Commonwealth
After seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the U.K. as a rock in turbulent times. But in Britain's former colonies, many see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers.
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
'That sounds disgusting': Disturbing allegations at B.C. undercover police training course
Astonishing allegations of misconduct have surfaced about the behaviour of police during a training program for undercover officers held in downtown Vancouver earlier this month.
U.S., Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries
U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada released a joint statement regarding illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada.
Bank of Canada expected to jack up interest rates as inflation persists
Experts predict the Bank of Canada will likely announce another major interest rate boost Wednesday as it tries to rein in runaway inflation.
Former Canadian navy officer found guilty of sexual assault aboard historic navy tall ship
A retired Canadian navy officer has been found guilty of assault, sexual assault and uttering threats against a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat more than a decade and a half ago.
Never-before-seen footage of young Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, a new documentary has shared previously unseen footage of the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, several years before her coronation.
London
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Four London men travel on risky mission inside Ukraine
Four men from London, Ont. ranging from 34 to 58 years of age, say it’s their hearts that are behind a mission to war-torn Ukraine.
'I heard this catastrophic shattering': Multiple bus shelters damaged in London
The London Transit Commission is once dealing with a rash of incidents where the glass in bus shelters have been smashed out.
16-year-old Londoner facing impaired driving charges after weekend crash
A 16-year-old youth from London, Ont. is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a car crash in the city’s south end early Saturday morning, according to police.
Windsor
County Road 18 in Amherstburg closes temporarily due to crash
Windsor police in Amherstburg have temporarily shut down a county road due to a crash.
Pelee Island Ferry operators ratify new deal
Pelee Island Ferry employees have voted in favour of a new collective agreement.
Two new dog parks considered in south and east Windsor
The City of Windsor is considering new locations for dog parks in the east end and south Windsor.
Barrie
Angus suspicious package investigation a 'misunderstanding:' OPP
Motorists contended with significant delays through Essa Township due to a "suspicious package" police investigation.
Man carrying loaded gun on Barrie street arrested after chase, police say
Officers in Barrie arrested an allegedly armed man after a short foot chase early Sunday morning.
Police fatally shoot dog attacking officer in Orillia: OPP
Ontario's watchdog is investigating an incident in Orillia that left two people with serious injuries and a dog fatally shot.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING
BREAKING | Highway 11 closed between Latchford, Temagami
Highway 11 is closed in both directions between Latchford and Temagami Tuesday morning following a crash, police say.
Public asked to avoid Crooked Cross Road area in Englehart
Officers with the Temiskaming detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Crooked Cross Road in Englehart Tuesday morning.
It's no scam – the CRA wants their CERB back
If you received COVID-19 benefit money from the Canada Revenue Agency but weren't sure if you qualified for it, be warned that the tax man is coming.
Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa offering clearer picture of restoration for remaining customers
Hydro Ottawa has restored its online power outage map to provide a clearer picture to the remaining customers waiting for their power to be restored this week.
Power goes back out for thousands in west end
Just moments after Hydro Ottawa provided an update on progress restoring power following the May 21 storm, thousands of customers in Stittsville and Kanata lost power.
Toronto
More than 125,000 Ontarians requested mail-in ballots for Thursday's election
Elections Ontario says it has sent significantly more mail-in ballots to voters this time around.
Three boys charged in separate pellet gun incidents at Toronto high schools
Three teenage boys were arrested after two victims were shot with pellet guns inside Toronto high schools within hours of each other on Monday.
Judge to give instructions to jury Tuesday in Jacob Hoggard sex assault trial
A Toronto judge is set to give her instructions to the jury today in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
Montreal
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
Montreal summer forecast calls for heat, humidity and severe thunderstorms
A hot, unstable and sticky summer awaits Quebecers, according to The Weather Network, which predicts periods of abundant heat, often followed by severe thunderstorms.
Racial profiling trial continues in Montreal
A lawsuit continues in Montreal by a man who claims he was repeatedly stopped by police while driving, for no apparent reason.
Atlantic
Man, 19, charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Yarmouth
A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly choked and stabbed a woman in Yarmouth, N.S.
First RCMP supervisor of N.S. mass shooting describes miscue in containing the killer
The Mountie who led the early response to the Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday that his plans to block the killer's escape were thrown off by a subordinate's 'misunderstanding' and a crush of competing duties.
'Lost confidence': Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry resumes amid public backlash
The Mountie in charge of the RCMP's initial response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia began testifying before an inquiry Monday, but the public has been barred from listening.
Winnipeg
Woman dead, two others in hospital after car crashes into tree: Winnipeg police
One woman is dead and two other people are in unstable condition after a car crashed into a tree on Monday.
How much rain fell in southern Manitoba over the past 24 hours?
As southern Manitoba continues to be hit with heavy rain, a number of communities received more than 50 mm of rain over the last 24 hours.
Overland flood warning expanded as more rain is set to hit southeastern Manitoba
An overland flood warning that was issued on Sunday has been expanded in Manitoba as parts of the province prepare to see up to 75 millimetres of rain over the next 48 hours.
Calgary
Kevin Costner to saddle up, head Calgary Stampede Parade
Acclaimed actor, producer and director Kevin Costner will lead the 2022 edition of the Calgary Stampede Parade
Teen in need of medical care missing from Alberta Children's Hospital
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the search continues for a teenage patient missing from the Alberta Children's Hospital.
Deadline arrives for Calgary Police Service members to remove 'thin blue line' patch
Calgary Police Service members must remove the 'thin blue line' patch from their uniforms.
Edmonton
Travis Toews ends speculation, first to register for UCP leadership contest
Treasury Board president and Finance Minister Travis Toews is the first official candidate in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership contest.
Favored Avs meet resurgent Oilers in Western Conference finals
The Colorado Avalanche were expected to reach this stage of the postseason, but the Edmonton Oilers weren't a favorite to make it to the Western Conference finals.
Electricity rebates for Albertans could arrive in July, gas tax decision not made yet
Nearly three months after Jason Kenney committed to electricity rebates for Albertans, the government is taking heat from the NDP for not paying up yet.
Vancouver
Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody in B.C. reaches all-time high
Despite decades of warnings, the number of Indigenous women in both federal and provincial correctional facilities in B.C. has tipped to more than 50 per cent, an all-time high.
'It’s COVID plus': B.C.’s pandemic death toll under renewed scrutiny
British Columbia had more excess deaths than any other province in the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic, according to a new analysis renewing scrutiny of just how many of those deaths were due to COVID-19.