

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Emergency crews responded to the scene of the incident just after 11 a.m.

A resident at Conestogo Lake tells CTV that the plane was coming in to land when it crashed into the water. Police believe the pilot was trying to land on the water.

The witness, who is an airplane mechanic, says they shouldn't have been down for a water landing.

Two people were reportedly in the ultralight plane at the time.

Both seemed to be okay after the crash but were in shock, the witness says.

Emergency crews say that they were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The plane is expected to be towed to shore but officials say it could take a few hours.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges would be laid.

Transportation Canada is investigating.