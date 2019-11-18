

Tony Grace, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Slowing down will be the new normal in a few Kitchener neighbourhoods thanks to a pilot project that's reducing speed limits.

The program officially went into effect on Monday, making 40 kilometres per hour the new 50.

Driving around Huron Park, Conestoga College's Doon campus and the Ottawa and Lackner area will have to drop their speeds as the city tries to reduce speeding problems in the area.

The project is aimed at reducing between cyclists and people on foot or bike.

Past speed limit changes have proved ineffective, but the city believes this time will be different because of the scope of the project.

"We want to try this at a broader scale, at a neighborhood wide, and couple that with a lot of communication and education about the benefits of slower and safer speeds," says manager of transportation planning Aaron McCrimmon-Jones.

School zones in the pilot area will be lowered even further, from their current limits of 40 km/h to 30 km/h.