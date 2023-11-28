KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pig gets loose on Kitchener, Ont. highway

    A pig on Highway 8 near Fairway Road on Nov. 28, 2023. (Courtesy: Ground Search And Rescue KW) A pig on Highway 8 near Fairway Road on Nov. 28, 2023. (Courtesy: Ground Search And Rescue KW)

    There was a rescue in Kitchener, Ont. on Tuesday after a pig somehow got loose on Highway 8.

    Drivers spotted the animal near the Fairway Road exit around 3 p.m.

    “I got home from work and one of my volunteers called,” explained Kathryn Burtenshaw, the co-founder of Ground Search and Rescue KW. “She said: ‘Kat, we have a problem. We’ve got a pig on the highway.’ I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’”

    Burtenshaw and the volunteer then alerted Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation.

    “The unfortunate part was that the truck that [the pig] had, I’m assuming, fallen off of was probably about half a mile down the road,” Burtenshaw told CTV News. “They had to re-route the truck, and just by chance, one of their sister trucks was coming by and it was closer, so they were able to guide the pig on.”

    There was no significant impact on traffic.

