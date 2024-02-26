KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pharmacy robbery in Cambridge under investigation

    A WRPS police car is seen parked in front of pharmacy in Cambridge after a robbery on February 26, 2024. (Dave Pettitt / CTV Kitchener) A WRPS police car is seen parked in front of pharmacy in Cambridge after a robbery on February 26, 2024. (Dave Pettitt / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Police are investigating after reports of a pharmacy robbery in Cambridge.

    Waterloo regional police posted on social media at around 7 p.m. Monday that police would be on scene in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Avenue Road.

    Around an hour later, a cruiser could be seen parked outside Lifeline Pharmacy on Glamis Road.

    Police were asking the public to avoid the area.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News