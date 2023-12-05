Person in custody after alleged sexual assault in Kitchener

Regional police have taken someone into custody after a reported sexual assault in Kitchener's Stanley Park neighbourhood.

A witness told CTV News the incident happened just before 11 a.m. Monday at the bus stop on Franklin Street and Prospect Avenue.

The witness says he was driving by the bus stop when he saw a man tackle a woman who was waiting there.

The witness slammed on his brakes and scared off the suspect before the suspect drove off.

In a Tuesday release, police say the 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by someone she didn't know. She was not physically hurt.

A 31-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with sexual assault.