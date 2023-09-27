Person dead after crash in Haldimand County

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash north of Dunnville.

Around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, OPP received a report that a vehicle had been found upside-down in a ravine on Canborough Road between Moote Road and Darling Street.

The only person inside, a 25-year-old from Nanticoke, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the person’s name will not be released out of respect for the family, but confirm the individual had been reported missing before the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.