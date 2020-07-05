Advertisement
People passing by let cattle out of barn fire, estimated $300K in damage
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 12:20PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, July 5, 2020 12:23PM EDT
The aftermath of a barn fire on Manser Road in Wellesley. (Johnny Mazza - CTV Kitchener) (July 5, 2020)
WATERLOO -- People passing by a barn fire in Wellesley were able to let about five cattle out before flames completely took over the structure.
Firefighters was called to the incident at a farm on Manser Road around 12:30 p.m on Saturday.
They arrived to find the barn fully involved and the cattle already let out.
Damage is estimated at $300,000 and the barn is considered a total loss.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
The fire is not considered suspicious. The cause is still undetermined.