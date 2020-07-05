WATERLOO -- People passing by a barn fire in Wellesley were able to let about five cattle out before flames completely took over the structure.

Firefighters was called to the incident at a farm on Manser Road around 12:30 p.m on Saturday.

They arrived to find the barn fully involved and the cattle already let out.

Damage is estimated at $300,000 and the barn is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The fire is not considered suspicious. The cause is still undetermined.