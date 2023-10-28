KITCHENER
    • Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brantford remains in hospital

    Brantford Police at the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian on West Road. (Oct. 28, 2023) Brantford Police at the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian on West Road. (Oct. 28, 2023)

    A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Brantford Friday night is said to have serious injuries.

    First responders were called to West Street shortly after 7 p.m.

    Police say a male was hit by a vehicle and taken to hospital in serious condition.

    On Saturday, they confirmed that the pedestrian was still receiving medical treatment.

    West Road, between Dundas Street and Clarence Street, was closed for most of the night while officers were on scene.

    The road has reopened but police continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision.

    They’re asking anyone who was in the area at the time, and has dash cam video or witnessed the incident, to contact Brantford Police.

