Pedestrian struck by school bus in Kitchener
Regional Police are investigating a collision involving a school bus and a pedestrian. (Oct. 17, 2019)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:02AM EDT
KITCHENER – Regional Police are investigating a collision involving a school bus and a pedestrian.
Officials confirm a person was hit by the vehicle at the intersection of Ottawa Street South and Strasburg Road around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.
An ambulance could be seen leaving the incident.
Police closed off the northbound lanes of Ottawa Street to traffic, but have since reopened them.
The investigation is ongoing.