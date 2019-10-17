

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Regional Police are investigating a collision involving a school bus and a pedestrian.

Officials confirm a person was hit by the vehicle at the intersection of Ottawa Street South and Strasburg Road around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.

An ambulance could be seen leaving the incident.

Police closed off the northbound lanes of Ottawa Street to traffic, but have since reopened them.

The investigation is ongoing.