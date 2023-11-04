KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pedestrian seriously hurt in Kitchener hit-and-run

    The intersection of Homer Watson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive seen on Oct. 4. (CTV Kitchener) The intersection of Homer Watson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive seen on Oct. 4. (CTV Kitchener)

    Police are investigating a serious early morning collision involving a pedestrian.

    Waterloo regional police responded to a crash in the Homer Watson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive area of Kitchener around 12 a.m. Saturday morning.

    Police say they received reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

    The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

    Police say the driver who struck him failed to remain at the scene.

    The roads were closed for several hours for an investigation but have since reopened.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

