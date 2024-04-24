Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash in Kitchener

A pedestrian had to be taken to an out-of-region hospital following a crash in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to the collision on Victoria Street near Park Street around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a 27-year-old woman from Kitchener was seriously hurt, while the 30-year-old woman driving was not injured.

Victoria Street was closed for hours between Park and Charles Streets.

Charges are anticipated. Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Waterloo regional police.

The crash comes roughly 24 hours after another serious crash on Victoria Street at the intersection of Fischer-Hallman Road.