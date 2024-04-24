KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash in Kitchener

    Regional police investigate a pedestrian-involved crash on Victoria Street in Kitchener on Apr. 23, 2024. (Courtesy: Anthony Cashin) Regional police investigate a pedestrian-involved crash on Victoria Street in Kitchener on Apr. 23, 2024. (Courtesy: Anthony Cashin)
    Share

    A pedestrian had to be taken to an out-of-region hospital following a crash in Kitchener.

    Emergency crews were called to the collision on Victoria Street near Park Street around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Police say a 27-year-old woman from Kitchener was seriously hurt, while the 30-year-old woman driving was not injured.

    Victoria Street was closed for hours between Park and Charles Streets.

    Charges are anticipated. Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Waterloo regional police.

    The crash comes roughly 24 hours after another serious crash on Victoria Street at the intersection of Fischer-Hallman Road.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News