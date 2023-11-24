KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Waterloo

    A police vehicle and a damaged SUV appear at the intersection of Northfield Drive and Westmount Road in Waterloo on Nov. 24, 2023 where a pedestrian was hit. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener) A police vehicle and a damaged SUV appear at the intersection of Northfield Drive and Westmount Road in Waterloo on Nov. 24, 2023 where a pedestrian was hit. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

    A 41-year-old man has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Waterloo Friday morning.

    He was hit at the intersection of Northfield Drive and Westmount Road around 6 a.m. and taken to hospital.

    The driver, a 44-year-old Kitchener man, was not hurt.

    A Toyota SUV with a dent in its hood was spotted at the scene.

    Waterloo regional police say charges are pending.

