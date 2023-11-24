Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Waterloo

A 41-year-old man has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Waterloo Friday morning.

He was hit at the intersection of Northfield Drive and Westmount Road around 6 a.m. and taken to hospital.

The driver, a 44-year-old Kitchener man, was not hurt.

A Toyota SUV with a dent in its hood was spotted at the scene.

Waterloo regional police say charges are pending.