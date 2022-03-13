Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Downtown Kitchener

A portion of Charles Street in Kitchener has been shut down after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Regional police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection with Victoria Street.

ROAD CLOSURE:



Collision on Charles Street between Victoria Street and Francis Street.



Charles Street will be closed in both directions for the collision investigation. Victoria Street South lanes also reduced.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/GlSRtGgtkr — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 13, 2022

The driver left the road and hit a 65-year-old Kitchener man, according to officials. He was taken to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries.

Charles Street between Victoria and Francis has been shut down, while lanes have been reduced on Victoria Street South for an investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

A drone is being used for part of the investigation. Traffic services is expected to be on scene for several hours.

The scene is right along the ION route and sparked a service disruption notice from Grand River Transit this afternoon.

Trains are not running between Waterloo Public Square station on Willis Way and Mill Street. Shuttle buses have been deployed instead.