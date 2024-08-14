Pedestrian hit at Waterloo intersection

A 45-year-old woman from Waterloo was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a driver.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the corner of Erbsville Road and Columbia Forest Boulevard on Tuesday around 7:40 p.m. after a collision between a pedestrian and an Infiniti vehicle.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman from Waterloo, was not hurt.

Police said the intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation, but has since reopened.

Charged are expected.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers are 1-800-222-8477.