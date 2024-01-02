KITCHENER
    Pedestrian dies days after Woodstock collision

    A 36-year-old woman has died in hospital three days after she was hit by vehicle on a Woodstock road.

    She was struck just before 6 p.m. Wednesday while walking across Juliana Drive near Norwich Avenue.

    The woman, who has not been identified, was taken a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police said she died from her injuries on Saturday.

    The driver, a 54-year-old man from Tillsonburg, was initially charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

    His charges have now been upgraded to careless driving causing death, and failure to stop at an accident resulting in death.

