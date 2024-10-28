Pedestrian, 65, hurt following collision in Kitchener

A 65-year-old Kitchener woman has minor injuries following a collision in Kitchener.

Emergency services were called just before 6:30 p.m. Friday to respond to a collision involving a Mazda and a pedestrian in the area of Highland Road and Lawrence Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedics.

The driver of the Mazda, a 32-year-old Kitchener man, was not injured, police said.

The intersection was closed for two hours for the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing and charges are anticipated.