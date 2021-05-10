GUELPH -- Have you ever wondered what your cat gets up to when you let it outside? Researchers at the University of Guelph have the purr-fect study for you.

A research team at the university is aiming to get a cat-eye-view of the world as part of a study that will see felines outfitted with camera collars and sent off to explore the great outdoors.

“This is a great way for owners to learn just how their cats fare in the outdoors,” integrative biology professor Elizabeth Gow, who specializes in animal behaviour, said in a release. “We think some might be surprised to find what their cats really get up to.”

Individuals in the Guelph region can enrol their own furry friends into the study to get a glimpse into their cat's life outside the house. Volunteer owners will be supplied with a lightweight camera collar to attach to their cat each time it goes outdoors.

Researchers are aiming to better understand how far cats travel, what dangers they face, how they interact with other animals and what sort of prey they kill.

The team is particularly interested in learning about what kinds of birds and other creatures cats hunt.

"We really want better estimates of how much wildlife cats take – and what kind of wildlife," Ryan Norris, an ecologist who studies migratory birds, said in a release. "We know it’s a lot and we tend to assume it’s just mice and birds, but perhaps it’s also butterflies, moths, amphibians – we’d like a better estimate of those."

The cat cameras could provide a more complete picture of what felines hunt, Norris said, noting most other studies rely on owners' reports which don't take into account any critters that cats may have killed but not dragged home to the front porch.

Cats one year and older that live in the Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo and Cambridge area are invited to participate in the study. Selected felines will participate for five weeks at a time and during different seasons.

Owners will be trained virtually on how to use the custom-built cat cameras.

Pet owners will also receive a highlight reel of their cat's behaviour when the study is completed.

Interested owners can enrol their felines at thecatcamera.com.