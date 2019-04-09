

CTV Kitchener





Every day, Zach Lawrence and his neighbour shoot hoops after school.

Since their basketball net has been moved, though, their game feels different.

“There’s less room here, it feels like it’s more uphill, it’s harder to shoot,” Lawrence says.

The basketball net used to be on the boulevard between two houses, an agreement made since the homeowners split the cost of the net.

Last week, Kitchener bylaw officers handed out notices to residents with sports equipment on the street, even if the only part hanging over is a net.

Kristi Lawrence doesn’t dispute the bylaw’s existence, but was shocked by the notice.

“It’s sad, because I want kids to play outside, especially with technology today,” she says.

In one case, a resident received a written warning telling them to move it or lose it.

“Remove basketball net from the boulevard,” it reads. “If the net is not removed, City of Kitchener operators will dispose of it after April 5, 2019.”

Gloria MacNeil is the director of bylaw enforcement.

She says that these notices, handed out in the Doon South neighbourhood, sprung from complaints from neighbours and city workers, like waste removal services.

The city says not every net is the same—the height of the net is taken into consideration before it’s deemed problematic. Regardless of play, bylaw says the city has the right of way.

“I would say weekly we’re receiving some sort of complaint because, again, they have to hug that curb line in order to do their job,” she explains.

Bylaw currently does not allow sports to be played in the street, but that may change.

One resident says that a bylaw officer told her it’s okay for her kids to play in the streets as long as the nets are brought when they’re done.

According to the city, that provision is now under review. A staff recommendation is expected to go back to council later this year.