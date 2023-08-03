Panini sandwiches for the long weekend
Kick back this long weekend with these recipes from cookbook author Emily Richards.
Steak and Horseradish Panini
- 2 grilling beef steaks (striploin or ribeye), about 500 g total
- 1/3 cup (75 mL) Italian salad dressing
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper
- 1 red onion, cut into wedges
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) Hickory Smoke bbq sauce
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) horseradish
- 1 baguette, halved
- 4 to 6 slices cheddar
Coat steaks with dressing and salt and pepper; let stand 10 minutes.
Place steaks and onion wedges onto greased grill over medium high heat. Grill turning once for about 8 minutes or until steaks are medium rare and onion is tender crisp. Let stand for 3 minutes before slicing thinly. Cut root end off onion wedges.
Whisk together bbq sauce and horseradish in a small bowl and spread onto baguette. Top with steak and onions. Layer cheese on top and warm through on the grill until lightly toasted. Cut into 4 to serve. Serves 4.
Emily Richards demonstrates how to make her Grilled Pineapple Jerk Chicken Thigh Panini on CTV News Kitchener at noon on Aug. 3, 2023. (CTV Kitchener)
Grilled Pineapple Jerk Chicken Thigh Panini
- 1 kg boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) Jerk grilling and basting sauce
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper
- 1 fresh cored pineapple, sliced
- 1 bunch green onions
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) canola oil
- 2 baguettes, halved
- 8 slices cheddar
Place chicken in shallow dish; add jerk sauce and salt and pepper. Turn chicken to coat well. Let stand for 10 minutes.
Lightly spray pineapple slices and green onions with cooking spray and grill over preheated medium high grill, turning once for about 5 minutes. Remove to cutting board. Place chicken thighs on grill, turning once for about 12 minutes or until no longer pink inside and juices run clear.
Chop pineapple slices and green onions and stir together with oil and pinch each of salt and pepper.
Top bottom layer of baguettes with chicken thighs and spoon pineapple mixture over top. Layer cheese on top and warm through on grill until lightly toasted. Cut each into 4 to serve. Serves 8.
Potato Salad with Bacon and Blue Cheese
This rich creamy salad will be the winner at the summer backyard parties. If you love blue cheese, this chunky dressing will not disappoint. A tangy hit of buttermilk helps the blue cheese stand out in the salad. You can make the dressing on it’s own and use it for your favourite green salad or to dip your chicken wings into.
- 2 lb (1 kg) mini new red potatoes
- 12 oz (375 g) sliced bacon
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped Longo’s fresh chives
- 1 tub (142 g) Longo’s Organic baby arugula
- Crumbled blue cheese (optional)
- Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing:
- 1 cup (250 mL) crumbled blue cheese (about 125 g)
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) buttermilk
- 1/4 cup (60 mL) Longo’s mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) Longo’s cider vinegar
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) Longo’s Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp (5 mL) granulated sugar
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and pepper
Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing: Stir together blue cheese, buttermilk, mayonnaise, vinegar, Dijon, sugar, salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes. (For a smoother dressing, you can mash the blue cheese before whisking in the other ingredients.)
Meanwhile, place potatoes in large pot and fill with cold water. Bring to boil over high heat and boil for about 15 minutes or until tender but firm. Drain and let cool slightly. Halve potatoes and place in large bowl. Pour half of the blue cheese dressing over and toss to coat.
Pan fry bacon until crispy and remove to a paper towel lined plate. Reduce heat to medium-low and remove all but 1 tbsp of the bacon fat. Saute onion for about 5 minutes or until softened and golden. Pour over potatoes.
Crumble bacon over potatoes and add chives; toss salad well to distribute evenly.
Spread arugula onto a platter. Spoon potato salad over top and drizzle with some of the blue cheese dressing if desired. Sprinkle with additional blue cheese, if desired.
Serves 6 to 8.
Tip: Refrigerate any unused blue cheese dressing for another use. Can be covered and refrigerated for up to 2 weeks. Stir well before using.
