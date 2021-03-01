Advertisement
Pair charged after allegedly being stopped going nearly double speed limit
Published Monday, March 1, 2021 11:45AM EST
A tow truck prepares to take a vehicle away. (@WRPSToday / Twitter)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Police in Waterloo charged two drivers who were allegedly seen racing on Saturday night.
According to a social media post, a traffic services officer saw the two drivers on Columbia Street West.
Officers allege that the duo was racing, reaching speeds of 117 km/hour before police stopped them.
The speed limit in that area is 60 km/hour.
The two drivers reportedly lost their cars and licences for seven days. They were both charged with stunt driving.