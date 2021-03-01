KITCHENER -- Police in Waterloo charged two drivers who were allegedly seen racing on Saturday night.

According to a social media post, a traffic services officer saw the two drivers on Columbia Street West.

Officers allege that the duo was racing, reaching speeds of 117 km/hour before police stopped them.

The speed limit in that area is 60 km/hour.

The two drivers reportedly lost their cars and licences for seven days. They were both charged with stunt driving.