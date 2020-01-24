KITCHENER -- A man and woman are facing charges after a police raid in Stratford.

Several heavily-armed police and the canine unit responded to King Street on Thursday morning for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police say they saw a man and woman leave the car, which was reported stolen from Toronto.

One person who lives in the apartment building tells CTV News that it was a frightening experience.

"It kind of gave me a scare because I've never really seen anything like this before, except on TV and stuff," the person said.

Police say there was no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing, and the accused people have not been identified.