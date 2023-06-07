Oversized load causes road closure in Brant County

An oversized load was the reason for traffic build up in Brant County Tuesday.

Maple Grove Road was closed for part of the afternoon as crews worked to clear the large structure that was being pulled down the road.

"Between Highway 24 and Bishopgate Road, Maple Grove Road is closed," said OPP Cst. Conrad Vitalis in an online video. "We've got some issues with an oversized load. We're just trying to get that cleared out now."

The road was reopened just before 6 p.m.

Police have not said if charges will be laid.