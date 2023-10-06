Kitchener

    • Over 1,300 marijuana plants seized in drug bust with ties to Kitchener and Wilmot Township

    A drug bust by the Kitchener RCMP, including over 1,300 cannabis plants. (Courtesy: Kitchener RCMP) A drug bust by the Kitchener RCMP, including over 1,300 cannabis plants. (Courtesy: Kitchener RCMP)

    RCMP have revealed details about a drug bust that involved over 1,300 marijuana plants and other substances being seized.

    According to a Thursday news release, The Kitchener detachment searched three properties in early August, with one near Shelburne having 1,365 cannabis plants and 88 large bags of dried marijuana.

    Properties in Kitchener and Wilmot Township were also searched.

    “The RCMP with the assistance of Waterloo Regional Police Service and the OPP again helps put a stop to the illegal activities occurring in numerous communities,” said Insp. Lucio De Simone of the Kitchener detachment, in the release.

    More drugs were found, including magic mushrooms, meth, cocaine, and MDMA. Police also seized several guns.

    Six people are facing charges.

