

Matthew Ethier





The OUA men’s hockey season begins on Thursday and for some teams that means focusing on improving.

The University of Waterloo team won 10 games last season, finishing last in the OUA Western conference.

“When we missed playoffs it was very disappointing,” head coach Brian Bourque told CTV.

Making the post-season during last year’s campaign was a goal the Warriors fell short of.

“We played hard last year but at times we didn’t control our emotions the way we wanted to,” Bourque says.

The black and gold had a league worst 587 penalty minutes last season, a statistic the head coach says contributed to the team missing the playoffs.

Being more disciplined is one aspect he hopes to improve this season – a task that can be helped by the addition of new talent.

“I like the guys we’ve added. And I think the personality of our team is really good,” says the head coach.

Over the summer the Warrior’s staff added two players who were previously in the OHL.

Owen Burnell joins the black and gold from the Hamilton Bulldogs and Chase Campbell joins from the Windsor Spitfires. Campbell also had a brief stint with the Kitchener Rangers.

“We have some guys who are coming out of junior hockey who may have played a different role than they will with us,” says Bourque.

According to him, finding the right job for each player is essential this season.

“Fully embracing your role and doing it well will likely be the key to success,” he says.

The Warriors begin their season at the Columbia Icefield against the Lakehead Thunderwolves on Thursday, when they can put last season behind them.

“I know the guys are chomping at the bit to get into meaningful games. The guys are excited,” says Bourque.