OPP searching for two people in connection with Delhi shooting

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the public’s help to identify two people in connection with a shooting in Delhi on Monday night.

Police were called to Talbot Road around 9:23 p.m. for reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found shots had been fired at a residential building, as well as a nearby home on Queen Street. Damage was done to the exterior but no injuries were reported.

Police say witnesses noticed a woman who arrived at both locations around 9:00 p.m. She was in a black Ford Escape SUV, which was driven by a man. Police say the SUV left the area briefly but returned. A gun was fired from inside the vehicle, which was last seen on Talbot Road driving towards Highway 3.

OPP describe the woman as white and approximately 20 to 30 years old with orange hair. She was wearing a light-coloured sweater, blue jeans and sandals.

The man, who police say was driving the black SUV, is described as white and approximately 20-30 years old. He was wearing a hat, sunglasses, a black balaclava and a white shirt.

Norfolk County OPP are asking anyone who lives in the area to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour to police at 1-888-310-1122. They’re also asking urging residents to check their video surveillance for potential footage of the incident on Monday night.