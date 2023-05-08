OPP say bicyclist reported on Highway 401 before fatal crash

Highway 401 westbound remains closed through Cambridge, Ont. as police investigate a motorcycle crash that killed a 55-year-old man from Barrie.

The rider lost control and was ejected from his motorcycle around 7:45 a.m. Monday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

It happened on Highway 401 westbound approaching the Homer Watson Boulevard exit.

“At this time we believe that there was slow down of traffic that may have been as a result of reports of a bicyclist who was riding his bicycle on Highway 401 in that area at that time,” Schmidt said.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Highway 8 and Homer Watson Boulevard remain closed. All westbound traffic is being forced off at Highway 8.

“If you’re traveling through that area, obviously expect delays or detours,” Schmidt said.

The eastbound Highway 401 is unaffected, although there may be some slowdowns, Schmidt said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed either the crash or a person riding a bicycle on Highway 401 to contact them.

Investigators and collision reconstructionists remain on scene.

