OPP investigating two-vehicle collision southwest of New Hamburg

Debris from a badly damaged car could be seen scattered across a rural road in Oxford County on Saturday afternoon following a collision in East Zorra, near Tavistock.

The collision happened around 4 p.m., at the intersection of 16th Line and Maplewood Sideroad, southwest of New Hamburg.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck towing a camper trailer.

Police said there were minor injuries reported and they’re asking people to avoid the area if possible.