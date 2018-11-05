

CTV Kitchener





Middlesex County OPP say three people have been found dead near Oneida of the Thames First Nation, just southwest of London.

Officers were called to Bodkin Road near Jones Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday.

A source told CTV all three bodies were found inside a vehicle.

OPP are treating the deaths as suspicious.

They have released no details about the identities of the three victims or how they died.

OPP say they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.