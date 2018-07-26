

Wellington County OPP have charged 20 drivers with racing in the last 30 days.

They say the charges includes an automatic license suspension and a vehicle impoundment for seven days.

According to a press release, charges were issued in the following incidents:

June 26, 2018 a 24-year-old Milton man was caught on Winston Churchill Blvd

June 26, 2018 a 58-year-old Orangeville woman was caught on Winston Churchill Blvd

June 27, 2018 a 35-year-old Elora man was caught on Highway 6

July 1, 2018 a 26-year-old Waterloo woman was caught on Wellington Road 7

July 1, 2018 a 79-year-old London man was caught on Highway 6

July 2, 2018 a 42-year-old Rockwood man was caught on the Hanlon Expressway

July 2, 2018 a 30-year-old Kitchener woman was caught on the Hanlon Expressway

July 2, 2018 a 20-year-old Oshawa man was caught on the Hanlon Expressway

July 2, 2018 a 31-year-old Scarborough woman was caught on the Hanlon Expressway

July 5, 2018 a 48-year-old Woolwich Twp. man was caught on the Eighth Line West

July 9, 2018 a 57-year-old Orangeville man was caught on Winston Churchill Blvd

July 9, 2018 a 46-year-old Shelburne man was caught on Winston Churchill Blvd

July 13, 2018 a 33-year-old Guelph man was caught on Wellington Road 50

July 15, 2018 a 59-year-old Brampton man was caught on Highway 6

July 17, 2018 a 36-year-old Guelph man was caught on Highway 7

July 20, 2018 a 64-year-old Guelph man was caught on Wellington Road 124

July 22, 2018 a 32-year-old Vaughan man was caught on Wellington Road 109

July 23, 2018 a 47-year-old Dorchester woman was caught on Wellington Road 124

July 23, 2018 a 21-year-old Kitchener man was caught on the Hanlon Expressway

July 24, 2018 a 32-year-old Cambridge woman was caught on Wellington Road 32

"We focus on keeping our streets and highways safe. So long as the few continue to risk the many we will target those offenders" Staff Sergeant Paul Schambers, Wellington County OPP.