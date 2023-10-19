OPP call annual Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover ‘peaceful’

Ontario Provincial police (OPP) are calling last week’s Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover a “relatively peaceful event.”

According to Norfolk OPP, about 50,000 people made their way to Port Dover for the event.

Police said majority of the incidents were traffic violations and minor motor vehicle collisions, with numerous motorcyclists and enthusiasts arriving in Port Dover early that morning.

“On Friday, October 13th, we supported Norfolk County and our invaluable community partners with managing another very successful event,” said Norfolk OPP detachment commander Insp. Andy Tait in a media release. “I would personally like to thank the community of Port Dover for their patience and support throughout the weekend and the numerous attendees for ensuring a peaceful and safe environment.”

Police add that no serious injuries were reported.