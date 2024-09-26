Open house to show how technology can help our aging population

The Schlegel Research Institute for Aging at the University of Waterloo (UW) held its first open house, inviting the community to get an insight into the new advances that are helping make our golden years, shine brighter.

The goal is to use new technology to help improve the lives of Canadians oldest generation.

Cosmin Munteanu is the research chair and an associate professor with the department of systems design engineering at UW.

“The idea is to empower older adults and take control and take ownership of the technological creation process, both in media and in the technology, and find meaning late in life,” said Munteanu.

Event goers, like Will Brubaker, said the open house was a unique learning experience.

“I think that would be very valuable for older people who are maybe resisting age because of limitations. This technology might be able to show them that they don’t have to be resistant, that they can develop their confidence simply in this virtual reality,” said Brubaker.

The institute been operating at UW for 19 years and in an effort to showcase some of the work being done in advanced age research.

“We’re a research institute, but we’re dedicated to putting that research into practice. We want the research to benefit older adults and those who support them, and that’s really at the core of what we do,” said Hilary Dunn-Ridgeway, a senior director at the institute.

Guests could get nutrition tips or look at how ultrasound technology is being used in space at the International Space Station, where people age faster from the environment.

“At the moment technology is new. Let older adults have a say in how they use it and find something useful for them,” said Munteanu.

For some, it’s like taking a giant leap into the future.

“I think the most impressive aspect for me was the unbelievable reality of that world, because it was like stepping into a new world that one could only imagine but the technology behind it is just so very impressive,” Munteanu said.

Although it was the first open house for the team said it likely won’t be the last.

“We’re keen to follow any of the trends, positive and active, in aging for older adults,” said another event goer, Sharon Livingstone.