Nine universities from across Ontario are working together to try to put a lid on illegal street parties that are often attended by thousands of students.

Wilfred Laurier held the meeting on Friday with representatives from Waterloo, Guelph, Queen’s, McMaster, Ottawa, Brock, Western, and Carlton in attendance.

Representatives from the nearby municipalities of the universities, including police services, were also present at the meeting.

A City of Waterloo representative said several staff members from the City's Community Services department were in attendance. They add that they appreciated the engagement by all post-secondary institutions collectively review and address unsanctioned public gatherings.

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky was at the urban mayor's caucaus in Guelph and unable to attend.

A release from Western University says the meeting addressed the increasing number of rowdy parties that often result in numerous calls to emergency services.

“It’s very clear from the conversations we were having with our colleagues across the province that this is a complex phenomenon,” said Jennifer Massey, Associate Vice-President of Student Experience at Western University. “It’s going to require a multi-level response to grapple with it.”

Waterloo Regional Police estimate 22,400 people attended the St. Patrick’s Day party on Ezra Avenue in 2018.

Authorities estimate the event near Laurier cost $713,500 for the city, emergency services, and the universities.

A total of 648 charges were laid during the 2018 festivities, while paramedics dealt with 70 patients from the event.

-With reporting from CTV London