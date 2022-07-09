Ontario’s best lawn bowlers compete in Kitchener
Ontario’s best lawn bowlers compete in Kitchener
Some of Ontario’s best lawn bowlers are in Kitchener vying for a spot to represent the provincial team in the Canadian championship.
Heritage Greens Lawn Bowling Club attracted 40 bowlers for a three day tournament, which started on Saturday, July 9.
“[It’s] like curling on grass, except it's better,” said Fred Clark, vice president of Heritage. “You don't have to sweep. Similar strategies of curling, except we play singles, pairs, triples and fours.”
The top 16 players from Saturday will advance to play on Sunday, and from there the top six players will go to the Canadian championships in Burlington in August.
“The lawn bowling green is only 124 feet square. We can play both directions, obviously at different times,” said Clark.
The 2022 Canadian Lawn Bowling Championships will take place at the Burlington Lawn Bowling Club from August 15-25
Bowls Canada Boulingrin (BCB) expects 168 athletes to compete in the games.
