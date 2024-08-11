Ontario police reporting 'sharp increase' in motorcyclist fatalities: OPP

KITCHENER
    The engine on Harley-Davidson's new electric motorcycle, at the company's research facility in Wauwatosa, Wis. (AP Photo/M.L. Johnson) The engine on Harley-Davidson's new electric motorcycle, at the company's research facility in Wauwatosa, Wis. (AP Photo/M.L. Johnson)
    Ontario Provincial Police say there has been a “sharp increase” in the number of fatal motorcycle crashes across the province in recent weeks, calling the trend “senseless and preventable.”

    Police said 36 motorcyclists have died on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year, marking a more than 50 per cent increase over the number of motorcycle deaths recorded at this time in 2023.

    According to OPP, 12 of those fatal motorcycle crashes happened in July alone and five occurred during the first week of August.

    Police said excessive speed, loss of control and improper passing are the driving forces behind the crashes.

    “Safe, attentive driving on the part of motorists is all it takes to prevent the senseless loss of life on roadways,” OPP said in a news release.

    “Motorcyclists must also do their part to stay safe by driving within the speed limit and complying with all traffic laws which go a long way toward keeping riders and their passengers safe.” 

