Ontario man fails driving test, almost hits 4 people with vehicle before doing burnouts in parking lot: Police

A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Trump will use any indictment to fire up his 2024 campaign

Donald Trump will try to turn any indictment to his advantage by stoking anger among core supporters over what they see as the weaponization of the justice system, though it may also push more Republicans tired of the drama around him to look for another presidential candidate.

Researchers 3D printed this cheesecake

Researchers have been pushing the limits of 3D printing for decades, using the manufacturing technique to churn out consumer goods such as furniture and shoes, human organs and even a rocket. But can the industrial technology be applied to make a fully baked dessert that can be fabricated in your home kitchen?

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver